Rep. Jefferson Shreve Has Sold Up to $3.10M Worth Of NVIDIA Stock: Here's What You Should Know

April 11, 2025 records indicate that Representative Jefferson Shreve filed a sale of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), valued between $1,055,053 and $3,100,000. According to the April filing, the transaction occurred on April 11, 2025.

Currently, NVIDIA shares are trading up 1.49% at $112.58.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Jefferson Shreve completed 181 stock transactions totaling more than $3.46 million. Broadcom and NVIDIA stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase Block (NYSE:XYZ): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Jefferson Shreve's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Accenture ACN STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-03-31 Advanced Micro Devices AMD STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-03-31 Air Products & Chemicals APD STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-03-31 Akamai Technologies AKAM STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-31 Analog Devices ADI STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-31

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

