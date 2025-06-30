Rep. Jared Moskowitz Has Bought Up to $60K Worth Of HCA Healthcare Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A June filing shows that Representative Jared Moskowitz reported a purchase in HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), valued between $4,004 and $60,000. The transaction date is listed as May 15, 2025, with the report published on June 27, 2025.

At present, HCA Healthcare shares are trading down 0.41% at $377.73.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Jared Moskowitz executed 352 trades totaling over $689 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Raymond James Finl and Seacoast Banking stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Jared Moskowitz's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date HCA Healthcare HCA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 HCA Healthcare HCA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 Cigna Group CI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 Cigna Group CI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 UnitedHealth Group UNH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-15

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

