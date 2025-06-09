Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Has Bought Up to $410K Worth Of Johnson & Johnson Stock: Here's What You Should Know

June 6, 2025 records indicate that Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros filed a purchase of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), valued between $39,025 and $410,000. According to the June filing, the transaction occurred on May 30, 2025.

Currently, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading down 0.19% at $154.74.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Gilbert Ray Cisneros completed 222 stock transactions totaling more than $2.45 million. Hawaiian Electric Indus and Aris Water Solutions stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Centene (NYSE:CNC): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Boeing (NYSE:BA): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Gilbert Ray Cisneros's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Centene CNC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-30 Boeing BA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-30 Conagra Brands CAG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-30 ConocoPhillips COP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-05-30 Elevance Health ELV STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-30

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

