Reopening optimism pushes European stocks closer to record high

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
European stocks neared record high on Tuesday on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.7% by 0716 GMT, trading just shy of its record high hit last week, with economy-linked cyclical sectors like miners .SXPP and automakers .SXAP leading the gains.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.8% to hit a record high, while Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB added 0.8% to fresh pre-pandemic highs.

Milan-listed shares of Stellantis STLA.MI gained 1.3% ahead of the announcement of ties with Foxconn 2354.TW.

The world's biggest maker of hearing aids Sonova Holding SOON.S surged 8.5% after predicting strong growth this year due to a market recovery and new products.

Meanwhile, Vodafone VOD.L fell 7.2% after the UK mobile operator reported a 1.2% drop in full-year adjusted earnings as COVID-19 hit roaming revenue and handset sales.

