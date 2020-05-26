Reopening hopes power London shares; Aston Martin soars

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

May 26 (Reuters) - London-listed shares jumped on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to reopen thousands of high street shops next month from a coronavirus-led lockdown, while Aston Martin soared after naming a new chief executive officer.

The luxury carmaker AML.L surged 29.4% and was on course for its best day in nearly two months as it said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become its CEO on Aug. 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.9% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 2.4%, joining a global rally as hopes of more stimulus from China helped investors look past simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. MKTS/GLOB

"Ultimately, the consumer will need to do the bulk of the heavy lifting so confidence to get out of the house and start to live a normal life will be critical to this recovery," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at AxiCorp.

The FTSE 100 has recovered sharply from a brutal selloff in March and is now on course for its biggest two-month percentage jump in two years. Still, the index remains about 19% down on the year as macroeconomic data points to a deep global recession.

After so far resisting easing a nationwide shutdown to avoid another wave of coronavirus infections, Johnson said on Monday outdoor markets and car showrooms could be reopened from June 1, and all other non-essential retail from June 15, sending the retailers index .FTNMX5370 to a more than two-month high.

BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDA.L jumped 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively, with oil prices rising on optimism that a revival in business activity would bring back demand for the commodity. O/R

Only a handful of stocks on the FTSE 100 were trading in the red, with early gains led by the travel and leisure .FTNMX5750, construction .FTNMX2350 and banking .FTNMX8350 sectors.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

