Reopening Chinese markets in focus as coronavirus spreads

SYDNEY, Feb 3 (IFR) - Asian investors will nervously await the reopening of Chinese markets in the aftermath of another coronavirus-inspired Wall Street sell-off last Friday.

China’s central bank is providing support with a hefty Rmb1.2trn (US$174bn) injection of liquidity, via reverse repo operations, to support its local markets which have been on an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Western risk assets were battered on Friday by the negative economic implications of the rapidly spreading virus that has now claimed over 300 lives, closed thousands of factories, disrupted supply chains and curtailed international travel.

Analysts have been lowering their Chinese and global growth projections in response, including JP Morgan which cut its Q1 2020 GDP forecast for the world economy by 0.3 percentage points.

A results-inspired 7.6% spike in Amazon’s share price could not prevent the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling 2.09%, 1.77% and 1.59% as Wall street completed both its worst week and worst month since last August.

Treasuries continued to benefit from safe-haven demand, especially at the short end, where US two-year yields fell to their lowest levels since 2017 before closing down 5bp to 1.32%.

US 10-year yields eased 3bp to 1.51%, a three-month low, while 30-year yields slipped below 2% for the first time since September before ending 1bp lower at 2.00%.

US data came in mixed with a decent 0.3% increase in personal consumption in December countered by a 5.3-point plunge in the Chicago PMI in January to 42.9, its lowest reading in over four years.

China-related stocks struggled again in Europe with the Goldman Sachs “China exposure” basket of European shares tumbling 5% last week after the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan fell 1.30%, 1.33%, 1.11% and 2.29% on Friday alone.

Bunds enjoyed fresh safe-haven support with German 10-year yields easing 3bp to minus 0.44%, while 10-year Gilt and BTP yields finished unchanged at 0.53% and 0.95%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads tightened widened 0.5bp and 4.5bp to 46.5bp and 232.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 1bp to 50bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.