Renze Harvest International Moves Hong Kong Office

May 24, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (HK:1282) has released an update.

Renze Harvest International Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change of its head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address in Wanchai, effective from 27 May 2024. The company’s contact information, including phone and fax numbers as well as the website, will remain the same post-relocation. This move was confirmed by the company’s Chairman and CEO, Huang Wansheng.

