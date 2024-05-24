Renze Harvest International Moves Hong Kong Office

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (HK:1282) has released an update.

Renze Harvest International Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change of its head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address in Wanchai, effective from 27 May 2024. The company’s contact information, including phone and fax numbers as well as the website, will remain the same post-relocation. This move was confirmed by the company’s Chairman and CEO, Huang Wansheng.

