Renze Harvest International Announces Executive Resignation

October 21, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (HK:1282) has released an update.

Renze Harvest International Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Huang Wansheng from his role as an executive director and other key positions within the company, effective October 10, 2024. Mr. Huang is stepping down to focus on other business ventures, as stated in the company’s supplemental announcement. The executive team now comprises a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors.

