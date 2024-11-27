News & Insights

Stocks

ReNu Energy Suspends Trading Ahead of Key Announcement

November 27, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from quotation on the ASX, as the company prepares to announce a proposed transaction. This move comes as part of compliance with specific listing rules, and the suspension will remain until further announcements are made. Investors await details on the potential transaction that could impact the company’s market trajectory.

For further insights into AU:RNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDYMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.