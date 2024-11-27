ReNu Energy Suspends Trading Ahead of Key Announcement

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.
ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from quotation on the ASX, as the company prepares to announce a proposed transaction. This move comes as part of compliance with specific listing rules, and the suspension will remain until further announcements are made. Investors await details on the potential transaction that could impact the company’s market trajectory.
