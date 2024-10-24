ReNu Energy Secures Key Approvals at Shareholder Meeting

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

ReNu Energy Limited announced that all resolutions at their Extraordinary General Meeting were successfully passed, including approvals for significant share placements and performance rights. This marks a pivotal step for the company in expanding its financial strategies and shareholder engagement. Investors will be keen to see how these approvals impact ReNu’s market performance and future growth.

