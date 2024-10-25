News & Insights

ReNu Energy Limited Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 12:21 am EDT

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

ReNu Energy Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at their Brisbane location. Shareholders are advised to submit their proxy forms by November 26, 2024, if they cannot attend in person. This meeting is an important event for investors interested in staying informed about the company’s strategic direction.

