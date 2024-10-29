ReNu Energy Issues Unquoted Options for Growth

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

ReNu Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 443,750,000 unquoted options set to expire in October 2027, at an exercise price of $0.003. This strategic move is part of previously disclosed transactions aimed at bolstering the company’s financial positioning. Investors might find this development intriguing as it indicates potential growth strategies from ReNu Energy.

