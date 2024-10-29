News & Insights

ReNu Energy Issues New Unquoted Options

October 29, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

ReNu Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 209,687,500 unquoted options set to expire on October 29, 2027, as part of a previously disclosed transaction. This move indicates potential growth and investment opportunities for the company, highlighting ReNu Energy’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors interested in the renewable energy sector may find this development worth watching.

