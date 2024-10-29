News & Insights

ReNu Energy Advances Green Hydrogen and Clean Energy Projects

October 29, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

ReNu Energy Limited is progressing its green hydrogen initiatives with a significant funding grant from the Tasmanian Government and strategic agreements to bolster its Hydrogen HyWay#1 project. Despite recent developments, the company has paused its progress on the project while considering a potential acquisition proposal. Additionally, ReNu Energy’s investee companies are advancing their clean energy projects, with Allegro Energy raising $17.5 million for its innovative energy storage technologies.

