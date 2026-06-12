Rents Are Pushing New Yorkers Into Modern Boarding Houses. Here's What That Signals for Real Estate Investors

Key Points

New York renters shifting into convent-style communal housing signal intense urban affordability pressure.

These boarding-house revivals hint at risks for traditional apartments and openings in coliving and adaptive reuse.

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Sky‑high urban rents are pushing some tenants toward convent rooms and boarding‑house‑style communal living, signaling deeper affordability stress and shifting demand. Watch the video below to explore what this could mean for residential real estate investors.

*This video was published on Jun. 12, 2026.

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