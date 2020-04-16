Rentokil Sees Sales Slump As Offices Close For Coronavirus

It expects heightened demand for specialist hygiene services but a hit to performance in 2020.

Rentokil said revenue dropped off sharply in the last two weeks of March as offices, hotels and restaurants closed down because of the coronavirus.

Rentokil-Initial, the British pest control and cleaning company, said revenue dropped off sharply in the last two weeks of March as offices, hotels and restaurants closed down because of the coronavirus. The company said the downturn is likely to significantly impact its performance in the second quarter and beyond.

The dramatic decline took the shine off an otherwise positive set of first quarter results. Revenue of £634 million ($790.8 million) was up about 6% from £603 million a year earlier. And Rentokil is pinning hopes on a rebound in demand for its business when workers return after the global lockdown.

The back story: Rentokil had been enjoying a decent run, with sales up in both its pest control and hygiene units in the first three months of 2020. Then the virus hit, governments mandated lockdowns around the world, and demand for Rentokil’s business fell sharply.

What’s new: Rentokil is betting that coronavirus will cause a permanent shift in demand for its hygiene and cleaning services.

The firm said it saw stronger performance in areas where restrictions had been lifted, including a 34% jump in revenue in Hong Kong in the first quarter. It also said some U.S. office and warehouse owners are asking for site audits ahead of the lifting of lockdown measures.

As businesses begin to reopen it anticipates a jump in customers requesting services like deep cleans and disinfections.

Rentokil also said it has more than £1.2 billion in cash and has cut salaries, halted M&A activity, and dropped dividends in order to ride out the crisis.

Looking forward: Rentokil’s share price jumped 5% Thursday with Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup among those rating the stock ‘buy’. The FTSE 100 was more or less flat.

