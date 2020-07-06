Rentokil Says Stuart Ingall-Tombs To Succeed Jeremy Townsend As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) announced that Stuart Ingall-Tombs, currently Chief Financial Officer of the company's North America region, would succeed Jeremy Townsend as Chief Financial Officer of the company on 15th August 2020.

Jeremy Townsend has planned to retire from the company, and would step down from the Board on August 14, 2020. In line with Jeremy's plan to pursue a non-executive career, and pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the company also announced that it has been informed that Jeremy Townsend has been appointed to the board of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc as a Non-Executive Director with effect from July 6, 2020.

