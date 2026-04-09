Rentokil Initial (XTRA:RTO1) Price Target Decreased by 22.13% to 4.30

The average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial (XTRA:RTO1) has been revised to 4,30 € / share. This is a decrease of 22.13% from the prior estimate of 5,52 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,56 € to a high of 5,10 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.34% from the latest reported closing price of 5,76 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 92.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO1 is 0.05%, an increase of 89.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.71% to 10,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,070K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,195K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO1 by 21.74% over the last quarter.

Chickasaw Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO1 by 153,171.78% over the last quarter.

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