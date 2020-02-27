Rentokil Initial Turns To Profit In FY19; Says Confident Of FY20; Names New CFO

(RTTNews) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax was 338.5 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 114.1 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 15.24 pence, compared to loss of 5.35 pence a year ago.

Revenue increased to 2.71 billion pounds from prior year's 2.47 billion pounds, reflecting growth across all main regions and business categories.

Ongoing revenue, which excludes disposed businesses, increased 8.6 percent in 2019, with all regions contributing to growth.

Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend in respect of 2019 of 3.64p per share. This equates to a full year dividend of 5.15p per share, an increase of 15.2 percent compared to 2018.

Looking ahead, Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial, said, "We are confident of delivering further operational and financial progress in 2020."

Further, the company announced that Stuart Ingall-Tombs will take up the role of Chief Financial Officer later this year as part of an orderly handover with Jeremy Townsend, who is to retire from the role of CFO in the second half of 2020.

Ingall-Tombs is currently Finance Director of the company's largest region, North America.

Separately, Rentokil Initial announced the appointment of Cathy Turner to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from April 1. Cathy will also become a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee from this date.

