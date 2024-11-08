News & Insights

Stocks

Rentokil Initial Sees Stake Reduction by BlackRock

November 08, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rentokil Initial (GB:RTO) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its stake in Rentokil Initial PLC, with its voting rights dropping from 8.73% to 6.04% as of November 6, 2024. This change reflects a significant adjustment in BlackRock’s investment strategy in the pest control and hygiene services company, potentially influencing market perceptions and stock performance. Investors may want to monitor this shift for further insights into Rentokil’s market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:RTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.