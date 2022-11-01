Rentokil Initial Q3 Revenue Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter revenue was 901.3 million pounds, a growth of 18.9 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

Group Ongoing Revenue, excluding disinfection services, was 897 million pounds, increasing 20.4 percent on a reported basis, and 11.7 percent at constant rates.

Organic Revenue, supported by good price progression, was up 6.2 percent, while acquisition-led growth was 5.5 percent.

In the quarter, ongoing revenue in Pest Control increased by 12.6 percent, sustaining the growth rates delivered in the first half.

The company further said its cost synergy programme is progressing well with about $20 million to $25 million of annualised synergies expected to be realised by year end.

