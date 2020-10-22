Rentokil Initial Q3 Ongoing Revenue Up 9.8% At CER - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported that its third quarter Group ongoing revenue at CER rose 9.8% to 764.7 million pounds, reflecting exceptional growth in Hygiene from continued high demand for disinfection services and a return to growth in Pest Control. Ongoing revenue in Pest Control grew by 1.3%, while Hygiene rose by 53.3%.

Andy Ransom, Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial plc, said: "We are hopeful that the momentum in our core customer base will be maintained through the fourth quarter and this, together with our performance in third quarter, means we currently expect the outcome for the full year to be at least in line with expectations."

The company continues to expect to announce dividend payment in relation to 2020 at the preliminary results in February 2021.

