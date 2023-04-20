Rentokil Initial Q1 Organic Revenue Growth At 6.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported that its first-quarter revenue rose 64.5%, reflecting the benefit of M&A, including Terminix, and strong organic revenue growth of 6.7%. Including revenue from COVID disinfection business, Group organic growth was 5.9%, for the quarter. The Group reiterated its 2023 full year expectations.

First-quarter revenue was 1.26 billion pounds, up 74.4% AER, from prior year. Revenue grew 64.5% in CER to 1.24 billion pounds.

Rentokil Initial noted that the delivery of the Terminix integration plan has progressed well in the first quarter of the year and the cost synergy programme is on track to meet full year guidance.

