Rentokil Initial Q1 Ongoing Revenue Up 7.2% At CER - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported that its first quarter Group ongoing revenue rose by 7.2% year-on-year. Ongoing operating profit increased slightly ahead of revenue in the three months to 31 March 2020. Group net operating margins grew in line with expectations, the Group said.

Rentokil Initial said, while the net impact from the Coronavirus outbreak was not significant for the first 10 weeks of the year, it saw a marked impact in the last two weeks of March. In March, overall Group ongoing revenue was up 4.4%. The Group has decided to withdrew its guidance for the year.

