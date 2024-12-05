Rentokil Initial price target lowered to 550 GBp from 600 GBp at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Rentokil Initial (RTO) to 550 GBp from 600 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RTO:
- Class Action Filed Against Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Seeking Recovery for Investors – Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP
- Trian exits Disney stake, takes new position in Ferguson
- Rentokil Initial price target lowered to 430 GBp from 450 GBp at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.