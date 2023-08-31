Rentokil Initial Plc. (RKLIF) Price Target Increased by 21.60% to 8.91

The average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial Plc. (OTC:RKLIF) has been revised to 8.91 / share. This is an increase of 21.60% from the prior estimate of 7.32 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.26 to a high of 10.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from the latest reported closing price of 8.04 / share.

Rentokil Initial Plc. Declares $0.03 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 will receive the payment on September 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $8.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial Plc.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLIF is 0.12%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 27K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.