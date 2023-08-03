Rentokil Initial Plc. - ADR (RTO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Rentokil Initial Plc. - ADR said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 will receive the payment on September 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.44%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 1.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=36).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial Plc. - ADR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO is 0.50%, an increase of 49.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 70,253K shares. The put/call ratio of RTO is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial Plc. - ADR is 42.30. The forecasts range from a low of 29.85 to a high of $50.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of 39.39.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial Plc. - ADR is 5,563MM, an increase of 15.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 15,486K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,564K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 66.13% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 6,439K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 5,281K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,203K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 1.69% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,679K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,721K shares, representing a decrease of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,580K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 28.43% over the last quarter.

