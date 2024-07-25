Rentokil Initial H1 Profit Rises, Sees FY24 Adj. Margin Marginally Ahead

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK), a British commercial pest control services company, on Thursday reported that its first-half profit before tax grew 5.6 percent to 253 million pounds from last year's 240 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 7.78 pence, up from 7.35 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 383 million pounds for the period, compared to prior year's 377 million pounds.

Revenue grew 1.3 percent to 2.71 billion pounds from last year's 2.67 billion pounds. Revenues increased 4 percent at constant currency rates, while organic revenue growth was 2.8 percent mainly with improved performance in North America Pest business.

Further, the directors have declared an interim dividend payment of 3.16 pence per share, up 14.9 percent, payable on September 16 to shareholders on the register at close of business on August 9.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Group adjusted operating margin is expected to be marginally ahead of last year. The company said, "We are encouraged by the positive quarterly momentum in our US pest control business in H1 and anticipate further improvement through H2. We continue to expect to grow Organic Revenue in North America within the guided 2-4 percent range for the full year, albeit at the lower end."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.