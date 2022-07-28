Rentokil Initial H1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported that its first half adjusted profit before tax was 225.4 million pounds, up 14.7% at CER from last year. Adjusted EPS was 9.49 pence, an increase of 7.8%. Ongoing revenue excluding disinfection was 1.56 billion pounds, an increase of 12.0%.

Statutory profit before income tax was 161.9 million pounds for the 6 months to 30 June 2022 compared to 148.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 6.65 pence compared to 6.39 pence. Revenue increased to 1.57 billion pounds from 1.45 billion pounds, last year.

The Board declared an interim dividend payment of 2.4 pence, a 15.0% increase on prior year, payable to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 August 2022 and to be paid on 12 September 2022.

