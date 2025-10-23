Markets

Rentokil Initial Expects FY25 Results In Line With Market View

October 23, 2025 — 02:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) issued a trading update for the three months of the 2025 financial year covering the period 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025. Group Revenue for the third quarter was $1.81 billion, a year on year growth of 4.6%. Organic revenue growth for the period was 3.4%.

Andy Ransom, Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial plc, said: "Current trading is in line with expectations and our outlook for the remainder of the year remains unchanged. We expect to deliver fiscal 2025 financial results in line with market expectations."

