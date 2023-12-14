Renting Statistics 2024

Renting a property is common for many Americans at some point in their lives. Whether they are attending college, moving to a new city, or just not ready to purchase a home, most people have likely rented a home or apartment before.
But in recent years, being a renter in America has become increasingly more expensive, with the majority (52%) of renters in the U.S. paying over 30% of their income on rent. study.
- In 2021, nearly half of the counties where renters were paying the highest median housing costs compared to their incomes were located in the South. best renters insurance options to keep you and your stuff safe.
Renters insurance usually combines a few coverages, including:
Personal property coverage
This type of coverage protects the items you own in your rental such as furniture, clothes and electronics. It helps cover damages resulting from issues specified in your policy such as fire, vandalism or theft. When obtaining a policy, you select the amount of personal property coverage you desire, such as $10,000 or $20,000, known as your coverage limit. In the event of damage to your belongings, you will be required to pay a deductible before the insurance company covers the remaining expenses.
Your policy may also include special limits or sub-limits for specific types of losses. For instance, if there is a $5,000 limit on electronics and your electronics are valued at $7,500, you will need to increase your coverage to ensure adequate protection.
Liability coverage
This portion of your policy protects you from claims for injury or property damage for which you might be responsible. For example, if your dog bites the mailman, liability insurance can help cover his medical expenses. In the event of a lawsuit, it can also cover your legal fees. Renters insurance policies typically include $100,000 in liability coverage.
Additional living expenses
If a fire, windstorm, or another covered event forces you to leave your rental, additional living expense coverage can assist with the related costs. This coverage can help pay for things like your accommodations, restaurant meals, and other essential expenses.
How Much Does Renters Insurance Cost?
Renters insurance typically costs an average of $173 per year, providing coverage for $15,000 in personal property, according to analysis conducted by Forbes Advisor. If you decide to increase your coverage to $30,000 worth of personal property, the average cost rises to $227 per year.
The amount you’ll pay for renters coverage depends on various factors, such as:
- Your ZIP code
- The type of coverage you select
- Coverage limits and deductible amounts
- Your renters insurance claim history
- Safety features in your rental, such as deadbolts, fire alarms, and security systems
