Renters suing RealPage get US backing in pricing lawsuits

By Mike Scarcella

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind private lawsuits accusing technology company RealPage of conspiring with property managers and owners to overcharge rent for student and multifamily housing.

The Biden administration said in a "statement of interest" filed in Nashville, Tennessee, federal court on Wednesday that the judge should reject motions by RealPage and dozens of corporate landlords to throw out the cases.

The Justice Department is not a party in the litigation, but said it intends to participate at a Dec. 11 hearing where RealPage and others will ask the court to dismiss the renters' lawsuits.

The cases in April were consolidated in Nashville as part of multidistrict litigation. The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and RealPage has called the alleged conspiracy "implausible."

The class-action lawsuits on behalf of students and other renters claim landlords have shared non-public information — including vacancy data — with RealPage and relied on its algorithms to keep rental prices inflated above competitive levels.

The government's filing called algorithms "the new frontier" of price-fixing, and argued that the use of shared data and software must "be subject to the same condemnation" as other price-fixing schemes.

"Longstanding legal principles apply with equal force to this new machinery," the Justice Department said.

A spokesperson for Texas-based RealPage on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The defense motions to dismiss are pending before Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr.

RealPage is owned by Chicago-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo, which has called the plaintiffs' claims "threadbare." Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Lawsuits against RealPage and large property management companies began piling up last year. The plaintiffs said they have evidence from confidential witnesses to help buttress their claims of a price-fixing conspiracy.

The District of Columbia on Nov. 1 became the first governmental entity to sue RealPage over its pricing software. The District, working with a private law firm, alleged residents had paid "millions of dollars above fair market prices."

The case is In re: RealPage Rental Software Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, No. 23-md-03071.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.