Rent.com.au Ltd Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Rent.com.au Ltd successfully held its annual general meeting, where key resolutions were passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. John Wood as a director. The company also ratified its office lease agreement and placement of underwriter options, while approving a 10% placement facility. These developments underscore Rent.com.au’s strategic initiatives and shareholder confidence moving forward.

