Rent.com.au Ltd to Hold Virtual AGM in November

Rent.com.au Ltd (AU:RNT) has released an update.

Rent.com.au Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 26, 2024, providing shareholders the opportunity to participate online. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes early and can engage with the meeting through an online platform. This virtual format allows participants to watch, listen, and vote on company matters efficiently.

