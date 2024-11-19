News & Insights

Rent.com.au Director Increases Shareholding

November 19, 2024 — 08:36 pm EST

Rent.com.au Ltd (AU:RNT) has released an update.

Rent.com.au Ltd has reported a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Sam McDonagh, with the acquisition of 384,615 additional ordinary shares at $0.0242 per share. This brings McDonagh’s total holdings to 9,620,624 ordinary shares, reflecting an active engagement in the company’s equity.

