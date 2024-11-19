Rent.com.au Director Increases Shareholding

Rent.com.au Ltd (AU:RNT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Rent.com.au Ltd has reported a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Sam McDonagh, with the acquisition of 384,615 additional ordinary shares at $0.0242 per share. This brings McDonagh’s total holdings to 9,620,624 ordinary shares, reflecting an active engagement in the company’s equity.

For further insights into AU:RNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.