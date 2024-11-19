Rent.com.au Director Increases Shareholding

Rent.com.au Ltd (AU:RNT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rent.com.au Ltd has reported a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Sam McDonagh, with the acquisition of 384,615 additional ordinary shares at $0.0242 per share. This brings McDonagh’s total holdings to 9,620,624 ordinary shares, reflecting an active engagement in the company’s equity.
For further insights into AU:RNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
- ‘Don’t Dive in Just Yet,’ Says RBC About Lucid Stock
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike in Europe
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.