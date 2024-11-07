Renta Corporación Partners with BC Partners for Expansion

Renta Corporacion Real Estate ate ate (ES:REN) has released an update.

Renta Corporación Real Estate has partnered with BC Partners to boost its storage unit business in Spain, with BC Partners investing €40 million to expand from 20 to 80 assets over three years. Renta Corporación retains a 70% stake in CABE KEEP AND LOCK and will manage the business, earning fees from real estate purchases and development. This strategic move aims to accelerate Renta Corporación’s growth in the Spanish market.

