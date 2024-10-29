Renta 4 Banco Announces Interim Dividend Details

Renta 4 Banco, S.A. (ES:R4) has released an update.

Renta 4 Banco’s Board has announced an interim dividend of 0.375 euros per share for 2024, to be distributed on November 6th. Key dates for shareholders include the last trading day on November 1st and the ex-dividend date on November 4th. Investors should note that applicable tax withholdings will be deducted from the dividend.

For further insights into ES:R4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.