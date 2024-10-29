News & Insights

Renta 4 Banco Announces Interim Dividend Details

October 29, 2024

Renta 4 Banco, S.A. (ES:R4) has released an update.

Renta 4 Banco’s Board has announced an interim dividend of 0.375 euros per share for 2024, to be distributed on November 6th. Key dates for shareholders include the last trading day on November 1st and the ex-dividend date on November 4th. Investors should note that applicable tax withholdings will be deducted from the dividend.

