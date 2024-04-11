Rent The Runway Spikes On Positive Outlook For FY24

(RTTNews) - Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) shares are surging more than 146 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company said it expects 2024 to be a milestone year.

The company noted that it is well positioned to re-ignite its marketing and customer acquisition engine to drive growth and FCF breakeven in fiscal 2024.

The Brooklyn-based apparel retailer reported a reduced fourth-quarter loss, compared to the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $18.33, up 146.14 percent from the previous close of $7.40 on a volume of 31,695,962.

