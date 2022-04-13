Commodities
Rent the Runway reports quarterly revenue above estimates

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Rent the Runway on Wednesday reported a 91% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates.

The company reported revenue of $64.1 million, above estimates of $63.22 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

