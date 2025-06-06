$RENT stock is up 40% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RENT stock has now risen 40% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,874,104 of trading volume.

$RENT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RENT:

$RENT insiders have traded $RENT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER HYMAN (Chair, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,860 shares for an estimated $158,125 .

. SIDDHARTH THACKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,717 shares for an estimated $38,289 .

. SARAH K TAM (Chief Merchant Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,079 shares for an estimated $27,163 .

. BECKY CASE (SVP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,257 shares for an estimated $20,438 .

. CARA SCHEMBRI (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,156 shares for an estimated $20,158 .

. ANDREW RAU (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,718 shares for an estimated $17,624.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $RENT stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $RENT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.