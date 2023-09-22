Rent Prices For New Tenants Soared In August

The median rent average for new renters almost reached record levels in August, rising 0.7% from July’s median of $2,038, according to the latest Redfin and Rent.com report.

As of September 12, the median rent in August was $2,052, while July’s median was $2,030. August’s median was $2 short of the record-setting price of $2,054 a year ago. By comparison, the average asking rent in 2000 was $1,499. A decade later, the average rose to $1,516. The biggest year-over-year increase to date was 15.2% from January 2021 to January 2022.

To combat this, landlords are offering concessions and other benefits to attract new renters, despite rising rents.

Rent Growth by Region

Year-over-year rental price jumps are low due to economic hardship, slowing household formation and rent affordability issues. However, rental prices constantly fluctuate monthly in different regions.

In the West, the rental average declined 1.1% year-over-year to $2,469 in August. In the South, the rental average declined 0.3% to $1,673, which is the first decline since 2020. The West and South saw significant rental average increases during the pandemic, which have cooled down over the last few years.

In the Midwest and Northeast regions, rental prices have increased significantly. The Midwest saw a 4.6% increase to $1,434 in August, while the Northeast’s average rose 1.2% to $2,509.

Location demands and layoffs both play significant roles in determining regional rent averages.

How Are Landlords Still Attracting Renters?

Some landlords are offering rental concessions to attract tenants to their properties. A rental concession is a discount or offer that incentivizes tenants to move in or stay in the property. Benefits can include a one-time discount on rent or fees, cash back, a free month of rent or free amenities, including access to the gym, pool or community center. Concessions allow landlords to attract renters without lowering rental prices.

“A year ago, you really didn’t see concessions in the market. Fast forward to today, and they are far more common, with landlords offering from one to three months free in an effort to attract new tenants without lowering their asking rents,” Rent.com CEO Jon Ziglar said in a press release.

Will Rental Averages Continue to Rise?

Rising rental averages are traditionally attributed to high demand and low inventory of available units. Some families consolidated households during the pandemic to survive economic turmoil. Once the pandemic ended, rental vacancy rates dropped to 3.9%.

However, rental vacancy rates are rising as consumers look toward multi-family units. Landlords also have more units to rent than last year, with newly-completed residential projects rising to 28.9%, according to Redfin.

As of Q2 2023, the rental vacancy rate sits at 6.3%, which is close to the early Covid-19 pandemic level of 6.8% in July 2020, according to Apartment.com. The rental vacancy rate in Q1 was 6.4%.

The housing vacancy rate could lower as remote work becomes more popular, allowing more workers to stay home. However, if the rental vacancy rate continues to decrease, prices could rise again. Conversely, rising rental vacancies could lower prices to attract prospective renters.

