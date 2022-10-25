Rent Prices Drop, Retirement Investing Tips & Top Financial News for Oct. 25, 2022
It’s World Pasta Day, so feel free to carb up while you catch up on today’s top financial stories.
The Big Lead: Inflation and Decreased Demand Force Landlords To Drop Rent Prices
Rental prices that soared to record highs just a few months ago are now heading in the other direction as inflation, economic uncertainty and falling demand have finally caught up with the market. Read the full story here
Social Security Spotlight: Consider Investing Your COLA Increase in These Promising Stocks
Social Security recipients will get a nice boost to their monthly payments in 2023 thanks to an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment announced earlier this month. While many seniors need the money to deal with soaring inflation, others might have the financial wherewithal to invest part or all of it. Read the full story here
That’s Interesting: McDonald’s McRib Farewell May Actually Impact the Stock Market
When McDonald’s announced a Farewell Tour for its iconic McRib sandwich — the tangy, sauce-drenched meat/pickles/onion concoction that debuted in 1980 — you could almost hear the whimpers from millions of devoted fans. What you might not have heard were the whimpers from stock market investors who have found a correlation between the appearance of the McRib and a rise in the S&P 500. Read the full story here
Bonus: How To Keep ‘Porch Pirates’ From Stealing Your Holiday Packages
‘Tis the season for giving and ordering holiday presents online, but it’s also the season for increased porch theft, so experts are warning consumers to be extremely cautious. Here are several steps you can take to avoid being a victim and enjoy the holidays stress-free. Read the full story here
More From GOBankingRates
- The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About
- 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 9 Best Money Moves You Should Make This Week
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rent Prices Drop, Retirement Investing Tips & Top Financial News for Oct. 25, 2022
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.