$RENT Earnings Preview: Recent $RENT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RENT ($RENT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $70,074,000 and earnings of -$8.52 per share.

$RENT Insider Trading Activity

$RENT insiders have traded $RENT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER HYMAN (Chair, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,860 shares for an estimated $158,125 .

. SIDDHARTH THACKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,717 shares for an estimated $38,289 .

. SARAH K TAM (Chief Merchant Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,079 shares for an estimated $27,163 .

. BECKY CASE (SVP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,257 shares for an estimated $20,438 .

. CARA SCHEMBRI (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,156 shares for an estimated $20,158 .

. ANDREW RAU (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,718 shares for an estimated $17,624.

$RENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $RENT stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

