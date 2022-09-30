Markets
RCII

Rent-A-Center Slips After Reducing Q3 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares are tumbling more than 16 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reduced its earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter. The company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.85-$0.95 per share, while its previous outlook was in a range of $1.05-$1.25 per share.

On average 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the third quarter is currently expected in a range of $1.00-$1.020 billion, while the previous guidance was in a range of $1.00-$1.05 billion.

Currently, shares are at $18.61, down 16.66 percent from the previous close of $22.33 on a volume of 840,368.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCII

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular