US Markets
RCII

Rent-A-Center settles California claims of unlawful leasing, deceptive marketing

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published

Rent-A-Center Inc, one of the largest U.S. rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle charges it violated California consumer protection laws related to unlawful leasing practices and deceptive marketing, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Tuesday.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc RCII.O, one of the largest U.S. rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle charges it violated California consumer protection laws related to unlawful leasing practices and deceptive marketing, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Tuesday.

Bonta said the settlement calls for Rent-A-Center to pay a $2 million civil fine and $13.5 million in restitution to consumers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCII

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular