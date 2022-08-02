Rent-A-Center settles California claims of unlawful leasing, deceptive marketing

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc RCII.O, one of the largest U.S. rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle charges it violated California consumer protection laws related to unlawful leasing practices and deceptive marketing, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Tuesday.

Bonta said the settlement calls for Rent-A-Center to pay a $2 million civil fine and $13.5 million in restitution to consumers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.