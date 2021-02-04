Rent-A-Center Reports Estimated Preliminary 2020 Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) said, excluding special items, the company expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $329 million to $333 million versus prior guidance of $308 million to $323 million, and earnings per share in the range of $3.51 to $3.56 versus its prior guidance of $3.35 to $3.50.

Based on preliminary estimates, the company expects 2020 revenues to be approximately $2.814 billion. The prior guidance for revenue was $2.795 billion to $2.825 billion.

"We ended 2020 on a strong note, with an expected 5.4 percent increase in full year revenue supported by an estimated 13.7 percent increase in fourth quarter same store sales at the Rent-A-Center Business segment and approximately 25 percent increase in fourth quarter invoice volume for Preferred Lease," said Mitch Fadel, CEO.

