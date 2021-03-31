Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rent-A-Center (RCII) closed at $57.66, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy had lost 1.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

RCII will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RCII to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $961.23 million, up 36.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.30 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.14% and +55.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCII should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. RCII is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, RCII currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.89.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

