Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rent-A-Center (RCII) closed the most recent trading day at $61.36, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy had gained 20.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RCII as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 65.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $961.23 million, up 36.94% from the year-ago period.

RCII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.30 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.14% and +55.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RCII. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.13% higher. RCII currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, RCII is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.41, so we one might conclude that RCII is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

