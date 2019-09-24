Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Rent-A-Center (RCII) closed at $25.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy had gained 0.98% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RCII as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 56.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $626.62 million, down 2.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion, which would represent changes of +114.15% and -1.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCII. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. RCII is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RCII is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

