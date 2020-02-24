Markets
RCII

Rent-A-Center Q4 Results Beats View; Provides 2020 View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) reported that its fourth quarter GAAP net earnings surged to $40.5 million or $0.72 per share from $1.7 million or $0.03 per share a year ago.

The recent quarter profit gain was due to special items of $19.4 million were primarily driven by a gain related to the sale of the Company's corporate headquarters.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.58 compared to $0.35 in the prior year.

Total revenues increased 0.9 percent to $667.9 million. Excluding effects on revenues resulting from the refranchising efforts, revenues increased 2.4 percent.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share on revenues of $658.14 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Rent-A-Center expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.85 per share, with revenue of $2.755 billion to $2.875 billion. Analysts expect profit of $2.61 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCII

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular